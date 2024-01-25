Niang registered 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 126-116 loss to the Bucks.

Niang is averaging 13.0 points and 4.7 rebounds on 52.0 percent shooting from the field and 44.4 percent shooting from deep across his last three contests. His role can be limited by lackluster defense, however, as Cleveland's defensive rating regresses by 7.2 points per 100 possessions with Niang on the floor.