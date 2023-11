Niang will start Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Niang will enter the first unit in place of Dean Wade with Darius Garland (hamstring and Jarrett Allen (ankle) sidelined. After starting the season 1-for-12 from three-point range, Niang nailed three of his nine attempts from deep Tuesday against the Knicks and should continue to have the green light during Wednesday's tilt.