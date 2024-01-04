Niang ended with 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 140-101 victory over Washington.

Niang tallied his second-highest point total of the year while finishing as one of six Cavaliers with a double-digit point total and ending two boards short of a double-double in nearly 30 points off the bench. Niang has recorded 15 or more points in three games this year, hauling in eight or more rebounds in two contests.