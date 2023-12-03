Niang notched 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Saturday's 110-101 win over Detroit.

Max Strus is responsible for most of Cleveland's floor spacing, but Niang offers plenty of it for the second unit. Over the last 11 games, Niang has made 1.9 three-pointers per contest to go with 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.3 minutes per game.