Niang contributed 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes during Sunday's 121-109 win over the Nuggets.

The Cavaliers were without Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) and Caris LeVert (knee), but Niang was able to provide a nice spark off the bench. He matched his season-best mark of 12 points, scoring in double digits for the fourth time this season. He may be asked to play a larger role again Tuesday against the 76ers if the Cavaliers are still missing some bodies.