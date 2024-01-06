Niang finished with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), nine rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Friday's 114-90 victory over Washington.

Niang was one rebound away from registering his second career double-double, with his first dating back to April 13, 2021 as a member of the Jazz. It's the second straight game he's reached double-digit scoring and has reached that mark in six of his last nine appearances. In that span, Niang is averaging 10.9 points and 3.7 rebounds over 21.7 minutes per game.