Niang logged eight points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 win over the Raptors.

Niang's streak of four games with double figures came to an end, but he made up for it by contributing elsewhere on the stat sheet. The Cavaliers are mostly healthy these days, but Niang has made a big impact with the second unit. Over his last six games, Niang has averaged 10.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.2 three-pointers.