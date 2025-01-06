Niang chipped in 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists over 18 minutes during Sunday's 115-105 win over Charlotte.

Niang has reached 20 minutes just two times over his last five appearances, as the wing rotation is suddenly crowded with the return of Max Strus. Over his last five games, Niang holds averages of 8.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 18.5 minutes.