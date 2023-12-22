Niang accumulated 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes during Thursday's 123-104 loss to the Pelicans.

Niang has been an inconsistent contributor for the Cavaliers this season, but he's scored in double figures in three consecutive matchups while shooting 45.2 percent from the floor during that time. Over 10 appearances in December, he's averaged 7.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game.