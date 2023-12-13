Niang recorded three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 120-113 loss to Boston.

Niang did a whole lot of nothing despite playing meaningful minutes in the loss. Although he typically sees upwards of 20 minutes, he remains well outside the top 250 in standard leagues. Other than being a potential three-point streaming option, Niang has no sustainable fantasy value.