Niang amassed 20 points (6-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 128-100 win over the Pelicans.
Niang gave Cleveland a needed lift off the bench Wednesday, leading all Cavaliers in scoring while ending second on the team in threes made in a 20-point showcase. Niang posted new season-high marks in scoring and threes made, tallying at least 10 points with three or more threes in four contests this year.
