Niang supplied 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 122-113 loss to the Heat.

With the Cavaliers losing starting power forward Evan Mobley in the first half to a sprained ankle, Niang started the second half and stepped up off the bench for an efficient 15 points. In his past five outings, the sharpshooting Niang is averaging 10.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 22.8 minutes per game while shooting a strong 56.4 percent from long range. While Mobley will have five days to recover before Cleveland's next scheduled game Friday against the Wizards, Niang would be a candidate to join the starting lineup at the four and receive an uptick in minutes if Mobley is unable to play by then.