Niang ended with 21 points (7-9 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 135-131 loss to the Rockets.

Niang hasn't been much of a scoring contributor this year, but each of his season-high 21 points were needed in a close loss to Houston. He led the Cavaliers with six three-pointers, which is the second time he's reached that mark this season. Niang and the Cavs will look to break out of their three-game losing streak Monday against the Pistons.