Niang had two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 15 minutes during Monday's 136-110 win over the Kings.

Niang is averaging just 17.5 minutes per game across four contests that Evan Mobley has suited up for since returning from a 22-game absence due to knee surgery. He is amid a 3-for-24 shooting slump from deep in his last six games, dropping his season-long average to a career-low with 34.6 percent.