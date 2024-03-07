Niang supplied 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 loss to the Hawks.

Niang made his second start of the season -- and first one since Nov. 1 -- due to the absence of Evan Mobley (ankle). Even though he's not expected to replicate Mobley's influence or numbers on both ends of the court, he delivered a decent performance and made his presence felt while shooting the ball efficiently from beyond the arc. Niang should remain in the starting lineup when the Cavaliers take on the Timberwolves on Friday, and he could very well remain a starter until Mobley is ready to return.