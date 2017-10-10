Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Cleared to play in Tuesday's exhibition
Shumpert (foot) has officially been cleared to play in Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Bulls, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Despite being given a 7-to-10 day timetable for a return, Shumpert will miss less than a week of action, as he's been given the green light to play on Tuesday. Coach Tyronn Lue said he expects Shumpert to be the first man off the bench, though he still could have his minutes limited in his first game back. His role will be worth monitoring over the first few weeks of the season, though at this point, he seems unlikely to be a intriguing fantasy play on most nights while working in a reserve role.
