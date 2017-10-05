Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Exits preseason game with foot injury

Shumpert suffered a left foot injury during Wednesday's preseason game against the Hawks and will not return, Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com reports.

Shumpert played just two minutes before limping off the court with the injury. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but more should be known once he's further evaluated following Wednesday's game. At this point, consider him questionable for Friday's preseason game against the Pacers, though it wouldn't be surprising if the Cavaliers took a cautious approach with him over the next few exhibitions.