Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Exits preseason game with foot injury
Shumpert suffered a left foot injury during Wednesday's preseason game against the Hawks and will not return, Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com reports.
Shumpert played just two minutes before limping off the court with the injury. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but more should be known once he's further evaluated following Wednesday's game. At this point, consider him questionable for Friday's preseason game against the Pacers, though it wouldn't be surprising if the Cavaliers took a cautious approach with him over the next few exhibitions.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Shumpert scores 11 in loss vs. Raptors•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: To start Monday vs. Heat•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Available to play Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Full participant in Wednesday's practice•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Out Monday vs. Spurs•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Questionable Monday vs. Spurs•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...