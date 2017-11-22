Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Hopeful to play Monday
Shumpert (knee) is targeting a return Monday against the 76ers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
As expected, the Cavs will hold Shumpert out of the next two contests in hopes that the extended time off will give him a chance to return after missing only three total contests. However, the team will have to wait to see how his knee responds before making a final call. Look for an update over the weekend, as the Cavs will likely try to get Shumpert back on the practice court.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: To miss a week•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Practices Monday, will play Tuesday vs. Bucks•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Targeting Tuesday for return•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Out 5-to-7 days with sore knee•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Out with right knee soreness•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...