Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Hopeful to play Monday

Shumpert (knee) is targeting a return Monday against the 76ers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

As expected, the Cavs will hold Shumpert out of the next two contests in hopes that the extended time off will give him a chance to return after missing only three total contests. However, the team will have to wait to see how his knee responds before making a final call. Look for an update over the weekend, as the Cavs will likely try to get Shumpert back on the practice court.