Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Listed as out Thursday
The Cavaliers listed Shumpert (knee) has out for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Shumpert, who has been out since the end of November following knee surgery, returned to practice Wednesday, but it looks like the shooting guard still isn't ready to make a full-time return to the floor. The Cavaliers will likely be in no rush to bring Shumpert back, but his next opportunity to return will be Saturday against Oklahoma City.
