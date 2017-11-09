Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Moves into starting lineup

Shumpert will draw the start in place of Derrick Rose (ankle) for Thursday's matchup in Houston, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.

Shumpert recently returned from an ailment of his own, missing four games due to knee soreness. He came off the bench to produce six points (3-3 FG) and five rebounds across 19 minutes Tuesday against the Bucks, but those minutes should be headed for a spike Thursday evening.