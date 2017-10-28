Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Not on injury report

Shumpert is not on the injury report in advance of Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Shumpert was held out of practice Friday due to what appeared to be a knee injury, but his absence from the report would seem to indicate that it was never anything serious. Expect Shumpert to be available in his usual role off the bench Saturday, and he could see increased minutes if Dwyane Wade (knee) sits.