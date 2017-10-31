Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Out 5-to-7 days with sore knee
Shumpert (knee) will be shut down for the next 5-to-7 days while battling a sore right knee, Cleveland.com reports.
Shumpert was already held out of Sunday's blowout loss to the Knicks, and he'll remain on the shelf for at least the next two contests. While an MRI cleared Shumpert of any structural damage, he's been experiencing pain in the knee since Friday, and it's possible he aggravated in during Saturday's loss to New Orleans. Given the timeline, Shumpert could potentially return for Sunday's game against the Hawks or Tuesday's matchup with Milwaukee.
