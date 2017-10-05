Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Out 7-10 days with sprained foot

Shumpert has been diagnosed with a sprained left foot and will miss 7-to-10 days, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops reports.

The injury forced Shumpert out of Wednesday's preseason opener, but thankfully for the Cavaliers, an MRI revealed only a sprain and no structural damage. The backup guard will be limited through the rest of the preseason, but the 7-to-10-day timetable implies that he'll be back in action prior to the regular season opener on Oct. 17.