Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Out Wednesday

Shumpert is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Shumpert was seen icing the foot in the locker room prior to Wednesday's contest and plantar fasciitis is typically an injury that only gets better with rest, so there's certainly a chance he misses more time. Either way, Shumpert has been outside the regular rotation and hasn't seen the court in each of the Cavaliers' last six games, so his absence shouldn't have any sort of fantasy implications.