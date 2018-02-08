Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Out Wednesday
Shumpert is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Shumpert was seen icing the foot in the locker room prior to Wednesday's contest and plantar fasciitis is typically an injury that only gets better with rest, so there's certainly a chance he misses more time. Either way, Shumpert has been outside the regular rotation and hasn't seen the court in each of the Cavaliers' last six games, so his absence shouldn't have any sort of fantasy implications.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Will be available•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: To remain out Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Listed as out Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Practices Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Won't return during road trip•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Could miss 6-8 weeks•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...