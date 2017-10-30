Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Out with right knee soreness
Shumpert has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Knicks due to right knee soreness, Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com reports.
Shumpert wasn't ruled inactive prior to the start of Sunday's outing, but after going back to the locker room receive treat on his knee, the team decided it was best to hold him out entirely. It's unclear how serious Shumpert's injury is, but his next opportunity to return will be Wednesday against the Pacers.
