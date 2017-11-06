Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Practices Monday, will play Tuesday vs. Bucks

Shumpert (knee) went through practice Monday and will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Shumpert has missed the last four games while dealing with a sore knee, but after going through practice without issue, he's been cleared to make his return to the court. As long as Shumpert doesn't suffer any sort of setback during morning shootaround or pregame warmups, he'll return to the lineup and should serve as depth at both guard spots. Prior to the injury, Shumpert had been averaging 18.2 minutes per game, though there was three separate occasions where he saw less than 15 minutes, making him an unappealing fantasy play in anything but the deepest of leagues.