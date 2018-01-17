Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Practices Wednesday

Shumpert (knee) went through practice Wednesday and should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Shumpert has been sidelined since late November after undergoing a surgical procedure on his left knee. There hasn't been a lot of information on his recovery, though the fact that he was able to practice Wednesday is encouraging for a return soon. Until further word emerges, he should be considered questionable to play in Thursday's game.