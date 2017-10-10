Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Questionable for Tuesday
Shumpert (foot) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Shumpert sprained his left foot on Oct. 4 and was expected to be out 7-10 days. Being listed as questionable for Tuesday's game is a good indicator that he should be ready to go for the regular season, however it is still worth monitoring for now.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Cleared to play in Tuesday's exhibition•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Out 7-10 days with sprained foot•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Will have images taken of injured foot Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Exits preseason game with foot injury•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Shumpert scores 11 in loss vs. Raptors•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: To start Monday vs. Heat•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...