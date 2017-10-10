Play

Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Questionable for Tuesday

Shumpert (foot) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Shumpert sprained his left foot on Oct. 4 and was expected to be out 7-10 days. Being listed as questionable for Tuesday's game is a good indicator that he should be ready to go for the regular season, however it is still worth monitoring for now.

