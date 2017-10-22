Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Scores 21 points in Saturday's loss

Shumpert amassed 21 points (5-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-93 loss to the Magic.

Shumpert played more minutes and scored more points than any Cavalier besides LeBron James. However, this should probably be taken with a giant grain of salt given Shumpert's reputation for inconsistency and the fact that the game was a total blowout.