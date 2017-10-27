Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Sits out practice Friday

Shumpert was held out of practice Friday due to an apparent knee injury, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Per Vardon, Shumpert was present at Friday's session but was sitting off to the side with ice on his knee. The team is yet to comment on the situation, but for now consider Shumpert questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans. Shumpert played 18 minutes Wednesday in Brooklyn, finishing with six points on 3-of-5 shooting to go with three rebounds.