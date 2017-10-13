Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Starting Friday vs. Magic
Shumpert will start in Friday's preseason finale against the Magic, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
With LeBron James (ankle) ruled out for the final preseason game, Coach Tyronn Lue will throw Shumpert into the starting five and bring J.R. Smith off the bench so the shooting guard can adjust to his new role before the start of the regular season. Shumpert has been battling a foot injury this preseason and has only played 13 minutes in two game as a result. Friday's start should provide the 27-year-old with a good opportunity to get extended minutes in the last tuneup before the start of the season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Cleared to play in Tuesday's exhibition•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Out 7-10 days with sprained foot•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Will have images taken of injured foot Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Exits preseason game with foot injury•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Shumpert scores 11 in loss vs. Raptors•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...