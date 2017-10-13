Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Starting Friday vs. Magic

Shumpert will start in Friday's preseason finale against the Magic, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

With LeBron James (ankle) ruled out for the final preseason game, Coach Tyronn Lue will throw Shumpert into the starting five and bring J.R. Smith off the bench so the shooting guard can adjust to his new role before the start of the regular season. Shumpert has been battling a foot injury this preseason and has only played 13 minutes in two game as a result. Friday's start should provide the 27-year-old with a good opportunity to get extended minutes in the last tuneup before the start of the season.