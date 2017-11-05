Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Targeting Tuesday for return

Shumpert (knee) will remain sidelined Sunday against the Hawks, but is targeting a return for Tuesday's matchup with the Bucks, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Shumpert will be missing his fourth straight game Sunday, as he continues to work his way back from a sore knee. However, he's reportedly progressing well and coach Ty Lue says he's hoping to have Shumpert back by Tuesday. Shumpert will likely need to put in a full practice Monday in order to be cleared, so keep an eye on that to start the week. Tentatively consider Shumpert questionable for Tuesday's contest.