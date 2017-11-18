Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: To miss a week
Shumpert is expected to miss 5-7 days in order to undergo treatment on his left knee,
Shumpert injured his knee in Friday's victory over the Clippers. He had been starting in place of injured guard Derrick Rose (ankle). The Cavlaiers play three games over the next week, so a likely potential return date for the 27-year-old would be Nov. 27 against the 76ers. . In the meantime, Jose Calderon could see some work at point guard, while LeBron James and Dwyane Wade figure to be even more relied on to produce.
