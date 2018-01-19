Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: To remain out Saturday

Shumpert (knee) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The backup guard is nearing a return from knee surgery that's kept him out since the end of November, but he'll be held out at least through the weekend as the Cavs continue to exercise caution. On a more positive note, Shumpert returned to practice earlier in the week, so it seems rather likely that he'll be back in the fold sometime next week, perhaps as early as Tuesday in San Antonio.