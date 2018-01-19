Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: To remain out Saturday
Shumpert (knee) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The backup guard is nearing a return from knee surgery that's kept him out since the end of November, but he'll be held out at least through the weekend as the Cavs continue to exercise caution. On a more positive note, Shumpert returned to practice earlier in the week, so it seems rather likely that he'll be back in the fold sometime next week, perhaps as early as Tuesday in San Antonio.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Listed as out Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Practices Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Won't return during road trip•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Could miss 6-8 weeks•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Will undergo surgery•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Will sit out Tuesday vs. Heat•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...