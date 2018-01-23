Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Will be available
Shumpert (knee) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Cavs play-by-play voice Fred McLeod reports.
Shumpert hasn't played since late-November, but he's ramped up his activity in recent days and will be available off the bench for the first time in nearly two months. It's unclear what role Shumpert will fill for the time being, but it will likely be a relatively limited one, particularly considering his name has been raised in recent trade talks.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: To remain out Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Listed as out Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Practices Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Won't return during road trip•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Could miss 6-8 weeks•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Will undergo surgery•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...