Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Will be available

Shumpert (knee) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Cavs play-by-play voice Fred McLeod reports.

Shumpert hasn't played since late-November, but he's ramped up his activity in recent days and will be available off the bench for the first time in nearly two months. It's unclear what role Shumpert will fill for the time being, but it will likely be a relatively limited one, particularly considering his name has been raised in recent trade talks.