Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Will have images taken of injured foot Thursday
Coach Tyronn Lue said Shumpert will have medical images taken of his injured left foot Thursday, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Shumpert exited Wednesday's game with a foot injury, and while the issue isn't thought to be anything overly serious, the Cavaliers will send him for some tests to make sure. His status should be updated after Thursday's test results are disclosed.
