Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Will return Monday vs. Sixers
Shumpert (knee) will return for Monday's game against the 76ers, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Shumpert missed the last three games while undergoing treatment on his left knee, but he'll return to action Monday as the Cavs look to extend their winning streak to eight games. Prior to the injury, Shumpert had been a member of the starting lineup, bu coach Ty Lue confirmed Sunday that he'll stick with Jose Calderon at point guard for the time being, with Shumpert serving as one of the first guards off the bench.
