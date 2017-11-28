Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Will sit out Tuesday vs. Heat

Shumpert (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Following a three-game absence after undergoing treatment on his left knee, Shumpert returned to action Monday, playing seven total minutes off the bench. However, with the Cavaliers heading into the second night of a back-to-back, they'll avoid putting too much strain on Shumpert's knee too soon and give him the night off for rest. Shumpert should be back in the lineup for Friday's tilt with the Hawks, but in the meantime, Jose Calderon could pick up a few more minutes as the starting point guard, while Dwyane Wade and Kyle Korver should aid with some more playing time off the bench in the backcourt.