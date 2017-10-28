Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Will start Saturday vs. Pels
Shumpert will start Saturday's game against Pelicans, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.
With Derrick Rose (ankle) ruled out, Shumpert will move into the starting five on the wing, as LeBron James makes another start at point guard and Jae Crowder comes off the bench. In Wednesday's loss to the Nets, Shumpert played 18 minutes and finished with six points and three assists.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Not on injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Sits out practice Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Scores 21 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Starting Friday vs. Magic•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Cleared to play in Tuesday's exhibition•
-
Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...