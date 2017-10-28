Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Will start Saturday vs. Pels

Shumpert will start Saturday's game against Pelicans, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.

With Derrick Rose (ankle) ruled out, Shumpert will move into the starting five on the wing, as LeBron James makes another start at point guard and Jae Crowder comes off the bench. In Wednesday's loss to the Nets, Shumpert played 18 minutes and finished with six points and three assists.

