Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Will undergo surgery

Shumpert (knee) will undergo surgery to address his ongoing symptoms, with his status and timetable being updated after the surgery is completed.

Shumpert has been nursing left knee effusion, which caused him to miss four of the team's past five games prior to Thursday's contest. At the moment, it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, leaving the Cavs quite short-handed at the point guard spot. For now, Jose Calderon and Dwyane Wade will seemingly continue to hold down the fort while Derrick Rose (personal) continues to evaluate his future in basketball and Isaiah Thomas (hip) remains out until likely mid-December.