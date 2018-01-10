Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert: Won't return during road trip

Shumpert (knee) will not return during the Cavs' current road trip, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Shumpert has been on the shelf since undergoing a knee procedure in late-November, and he was initially given a 6-to-8-week return timetable. It's unclear just how close he might be to getting back on the floor, but coach Tyronn Lue confirmed Wednesday that the veteran will miss at least two more contests. The Cavaliers play in Toronto on Thursday and Indiana on Friday before returning home for a date with the Warriors on Monday night.