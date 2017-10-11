Play

Cavaliers' Isaac Hamilton: Joins Cavaliers

Hamilton and the Cavaliers have agreed on a contract, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Hamilton, according to Lloyd, has been signed to fill an open preseason roster spot. The guard out of UCLA seems like a longshot to make the NBA roster and will probably spend the upcoming season in the G-League. Last season, in college, he posted 14.1 points per game.

