Cavaliers' Isaac Hamilton: Will play for Canton Charge

Hamilton will sign a contract with the Cavaliers and then be waived, allowing him to play for the Canton Charge. He will not attend training camp with Cleveland, Sam Amico of Amicohoops.net reports.

Hamilton appeared in 42 games with the Charge last season, garnering 17.7 minutes per game. He averaged a modest 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Still, the Cavaliers organization seems to believe in his upside. He made the All-Pac-12 Second Team as a junior at UCLA.