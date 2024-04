Okoro (toe) will be unavailable for Tuesday's game against Utah.

Okoro will miss his second consecutive game due to right toe soreness, with his next opportunity to take the court coming Wednesday versus Phoenix. Caris LeVert is averaging 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 30.9 minutes across eight contests without Okoro this season.