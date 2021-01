Okoro will return to the starting lineup Wednesday against the Magic, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

After a five-game absence due to a sprained left foot, the rookie will move right back into the starting lineup, where he spent the first two games of the season prior to the injury. With Darius Garland out, the Cavs will start Collin Sexton at point guard alongside Cedi Osman, Okoro, Larry Nance and Andre Drummond.