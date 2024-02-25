Okoro won't start Sunday's game against the Wizards, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Okoro made back-to-back starts following the All-Star break but will resume a reserve role Sunday, as Donovan Mitchell (illness) is returning to action. In 19 games off the bench this season, Okoro has averaged 6.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 22.9 minutes per game.