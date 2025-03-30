Okoro won't start Sunday's game against the Clippers.
With Max Strus (ankle) unavailable, Okoro made his 21st start of the season Friday against the Pistons, finishing with seven points and three rebounds in 25 minutes. He's scored in double figures only once over his last seven appearances off the bench.
