Okoro is absent from the Cavaliers' starting lineup against the Celtics on Friday, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.
Okoro started in the Cavaliers' last two games and averaged 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 21.5 minutes per contest. He will retreat to the bench Friday due to Darius Garland (hip) returning from a two-game absence.
