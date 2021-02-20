Okoro scored 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in Friday's loss to the Nuggets.

Okoro notched a career-high 14 points and scored in double-digits for the fifth time in his last eight games. He also continued to produce on the defensive end of the floor, notching at least one steal and one block for the third consecutive contest. Okoro's stat lines have improved of late, though he continues to provide subpar production in every statistical category aside from steals despite playing 33.0 minutes per game.