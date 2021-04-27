Okoro scored 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with six rebounds across 32 minutes in Monday's loss to the Raptors.

Okoro benefitted from the absence of a number key players from the Cavs rotation to post a career-high 20 points. In contrast to the overall efficiency, Okoro did continue to shoot poorly from three-point range and has now converted just 29.0 percent of his shots from beyond the arc for the season. Though his role in the offense may continue to increase, he doesn't offer much aside from points from a box score perspective, as he's averaged only 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.2 steals per game across his last five contests.